Venus braves the weather to beat Brazilian, Vesnina stunned
Venus Williams overcame windy weather and an unfamiliar opponent in Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the third round of the Miami Open on Friday.
CAPE TOWN Former Springbok centre John Gainsford, hailed as a "superstar of his generation", has died at the age of 77 on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer, the South African Rugby Union said.
Gainsford established himself as one of the best centres of his generation, earning 33 test caps and scoring eight tries during a Bok career that spanned between 1960 and 1967.
He played in 71 matches in total for South Africa, including tour games, and was the most capped Bok centre until his record was overtaken by Japie Mulder in 2001.
Gainsford scored two tries during the 1962 British Lions tour that contributed to the Boks’ 3-0 series victory.
“John was a superstar of his generation and he will go down in history as one of the greatest Springboks to have played the sport,” SARU president Oregan Hoskins said in a statement.
Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic made a strong return to competition on Friday by beating Viktor Troicki 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round of the Miami Open.