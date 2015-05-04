CAPE TOWN South Africa took a softly, softly approach at the start of their World Cup training camp in Johannesburg as just under half the squad were rested on Monday.

Forty-four players involved in Super Rugby were invited to train, but 19 of them did not train at all while another five only took part in some of the training drills.

Injured captain Jean de Villiers was also present as Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer wants to keep him involved in the team’s preparations.

“Our commitment has always been not to risk any injured players at our training camps and looking at the history of these camps, we’ve not had any players pick up injuries at our camps,” Meyer said in statement released by the South African Rugby Union.

“We receive weekly feedback on all players from the franchise medical teams and we’ve always enjoyed a very good working relationship with them.

“We knew from the outset that a large number of players would not be able to train, which is why we decided to invite a big group to this camp, as well as our camp later this month in Cape Town.”

A serious knee injury to De Villiers in the final game of the Boks’ European tour at the end of last year has put his participation in the World Cup in doubt and added to Meyer’s belief in creating depth in the squad.

“Injuries are part of the game and one of our main aims in the last few years has been to create depth in every position. By inviting a decent number of players, we’re exposing them to the Springbok culture and ethos,” the coach said.

He added that there was plenty of time for fringe players to work their way into his World Cup plans.

“I truly believe there is not one player we invited to these camps who is not good enough to play for South Africa,” Meyer said.

“They will challenge each other for places in the squads for the Rugby Championship and the World Cup and will make it very difficult to make final selections but that is what we’d like to see.”

The World Cup will be staged from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31 in England.

