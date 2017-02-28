Rugby - South Africa overpower France to clinch series
DURBAN South Africa overpowered France 37-15 in the second test on Saturday to seal a series win and give another boost to their hopes of putting a miserable 2016 campaign behind them.
CAPE TOWN South Africa centre Damian de Allende has been ruled out for the next three months after sustaining a serious ankle injury in the Super Rugby match against the Bulls, the Stormers confirmed on Tuesday.
A scan confirmed a lengthy absence for the 25-year-old, who has won 22 caps for the Springboks and is expected to be back before the three-test series at home against France in June.
De Allende had shown good touches as the Stormers beat the Bulls 37-24 at Newlands on Saturday before going off with injury.
LE MANS, France Favourites Toyota led the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race at the quarter distance on Saturday with champions Porsche left with just one car battling it out against the Japanese manufacturer's three.
Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grasscourt tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.