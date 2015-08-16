South Africa head coach Heyneke Meyer watches his players during their 'Captain's Run' training session, ahead of their Autumn Test rugby union match against Scotland, at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland November 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer conceded his side "played less rugby" against Argentina but were tactically superior as they ended a run of four test defeats in timely fashion ahead of next month's World Cup.

After their shock 37-25 loss to Argentina in Durban last week, the Springboks turned the tables by recording a 26-12 victory over the Pumas in Buenos Aires on Saturday to boost morale following a winless, truncated Rugby Championship.

"I thought we played tactically very well," Meyer told reporters. "We came close against Australia and New Zealand, when we played more rugby, but we adapted tactically very well here."

After their porous defending the previous week, South Africa's defence held up much better to keep Argentina try-less.

"I'm also very proud that we didn't concede a try, away from home," Meyer added. "A lot of players put up their hands and came through today.

"We also scrummed very well, which probably had to do with the fact that we had more experience on the bench."

Wing Lwazi Mvovo put in an eye-catching performance, which included a fine solo try, while Pat Lambie offered less explosiveness but more solidity at flyhalf than Handre Pollard.

Meyer now has two weeks to decide on his final 31 for the World Cup and with the likes of loose-forward Duane Vermeulen and scrumhalf Fourie du Preez set to return from injury, he will have some welcome selection headaches.

"We will put in a couple of weeks of very hard training now and then cut back before the World Cup. With a number of top players coming back, I’m very positive and I know we will be able to pick a very strong squad."

Bok captain Victor Matfield says the intimidating atmosphere in Velez Sarsfield and the pressure of four defeats in a row provided a test of character for his side.

"We were under a lot of pressure this week, which is what we can also expect at the World Cup," Matfield said. "I think we will have a different vibe in the team in the next couple of weeks, which will be good for our preparations.

"Set-piece and defence are very important at the World Cup and we did well in those aspects."

The World Cup takes place from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31 in England, with twice champions South Africa drawn in Pool B, alongside Japan, Samoa, Scotland and the United States.

