Celtic thrash Hearts to win sixth consecutive Scottish title
Celtic thrashed Hearts 5-0 away to win their 48th Scottish title on Sunday, with Scott Sinclair scoring a hat-trick as Brendan Rodgers's side claimed a sixth consecutive Premiership.
JOHANNESBURG The Golden Lions completed an unbeaten season to win the Currie Cup, South Africa’s domestic rugby competition, with a 32-24 win over Western Province in Saturday’s final at Ellis Park.
Tries from Warren Whiteley and Ross Cronje gave the Lions a 14-0 lead after 20 minutes to set the platform for victory.
Cronje added a third try in the 34th minute but flyhalf Robert du Preez touched down on the stroke of halftime to bring Western Province back into the game at 22-10.
Straight after the break Rohan Janse van Rensburg scored a fourth try for the Lions to re-establish a healthy lead but two tries from defending champions Western Province cut the score to 32-24 with 15 minutes remaining.
Mistakes from both sides, however, dampened hopes of a rousing finish.
It was the Lions’ first Currie Cup title since 2011 and their 10th overall.
LONDON Oxford won the 163rd University boat race on Sunday, beating Cambridge by more than a length in one of the longest running competitions in world sport.