CAPE TOWN Allister Coetzee is expected to be named as South Africa's new rugby coach on Tuesday, four months after the departure of Heyneke Meyer and two months before a three-test series against Ireland.

The terms of Coetzee’s appointment will be made known when he is presented at a televised, live media conference in Johannesburg, reflecting the standing that the job of Springbok coach has in a country that considers rugby union its national sport.

Coetzee will take over a job with a constant demand for success and a huge burden of expectation, even though South Africa have played second fiddle to their arch rivals New Zealand for some time.

He will also have to integrate more non-white players into the Springbok side, consistently a contentious issue as the sport attempts to become more inclusive and less of a preserve of the country’s white minority.

Coetzee's first task will be a three-test home series against Ireland in June followed by the Rugby Championship against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand from August to October. In November, the Boks are due to play tests against England, Italy and Wales.

The 52-year-old Coetzee has cut short a contract in Japan to take the job, having last year left the Cape Town-based Super Rugby franchise Stormers after an eight-year spell with the record as the most successful South African coach in the southern hemisphere competition. It included a runners-up berth in 2010. He won also two Currie Cup titles with Western Province in 2012 and 2014.

Coetzee broke racial barriers by becoming the first black coach of a South African provincial side when he took charge of Eastern Province in 2001.

Three years later he was appointed assistant to Jake White and played a role in the country winning the 2007 Rugby World Cup in France.

Coetzee takes over from Meyer who left the job not long after South Africa finished third at last year’s Rugby World Cup in England.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)