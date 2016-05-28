Allister Coetzee looks on after he was unveiled as the South Africa Springboks' new rugby coach in Randburg, outside Johannesburg, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

CAPE TOWN New South Africa coach Allister Coetzee named nine uncapped and just three foreign-based players on Saturday in a 31-man squad to face Ireland in three tests next month.

The identity of the new captain will remain under wraps, however, until just before the first test in Cape Town on June 11.

Coetzee sprung a surprise with his selection of uncapped French-based prop Steven Kitshoff, who had been earmarked for a possible test career with France after qualifying on a residency basis.

But he warned a growing list of South Africans playing in Britain, France and Japan that home-based players would get preference for the national team.

“It is important to know that to become a Springbok, players will have to play for one of the South African sides. But we also cannot discard experience and I have had the go-ahead from the rugby union to pick also those who are overseas,” Coetzee told a news conference.

Duane Vermeulen of Toulon and Francois Louw of Bath are contenders to captain the Boks, who have to cope with a long injury list as well as players involved with the sevens team going to the Rio Olympics, like winger Bryan Habana.

“It is a good mix of players who have done well in the Super Rugby competition as well as some youngsters with an eye on the next World Cup in Japan in 2019,” Coetzee said of his first selection after taking over from Heyneke Meyer.

“I think it augers well for the future of South African rugby.”

South Africa also meet Ireland in Johannesburg on June 18 and Port Elizabeth seven days after that. From August to October they compete in the Rugby Championship against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand and before a Europe tour at the end of the year.

Squad:

Backs: Garth April (Sharks), Ruan Combrinck (Lions), Damian de Allende (Stormers), Faf de Klerk (Lions), Nic Groom (Stormers), Elton Jantjies (Lions), Jesse Kriel (Bulls), Pat Lambie, Willie le Roux (both Sharks), Lionel Mapoe (Lions), Lwazi Mvovo (Sharks), Rudy Paige (Bulls), JP Pietersen (Sharks), Jan Serfontein (Bulls)

Forwards: Lood de Jager (Cheetahs), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth (both Stormers), Steven Kitshoff (Bordeaux Begles), Siya Kolisi (Stormers), Jaco Kriel (Lions), Francois Louw (Bath), Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi (both Stormers), Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks), Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Scara Ntubeni (both Stormers), Trevor Nyakane (Bulls), Julian Redelinghuys (Lions), Adriaan Strauss (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Toulon), Warren Whiteley (Lions).

