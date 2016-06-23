PORT ELIZABETH A third test cliffhanger is expected as Ireland stand on the threshold of sporting history and battered South Africa seek to snatch a series victory from the brink of disaster in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

A tiring Ireland play a 17th international of the season as they bring their campaign to a close with a decisive final test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium with the series tied at 1-1.

Ireland recorded a sensational first away success over South Africa in the opening test at Newlands and were 16 points up with 20 minutes left in Saturday's second test before the Springboks launched a rousing comeback to snatch victory 32-26.

It has left Ireland needing to dip back into their mental reserves -- just like the last-gasp heroics of the Ireland football team at the European Championship on Wednesday -- to produce a final push as they stand on the brink of a much sought-after series victory against one of the southern hemisphere rugby powers.

"I'm not going to try and motivate them too hugely," said Ireland coach Joe Schmidt in the build-up to the test at the 46,000-seater stadium in the coastal city, built for football's 2010 World Cup.

"They are a great bunch of players and they will motivate themselves. They know what's at stake."

Irish eyes might be watering at the possibility of a significant achievement but South Africa are likely to be as motivated in their bid to avoid the ignominy of a home series defeat.

It has been an unconvincing start for new coach Allister Coetzee, who could hardly contain his delight last Saturday after his side suddenly emerged from one-and-a-half matches of mediocrity to producing a storming finish and steamroller their opponents.

"It was actually one of those special moments in a coach's career where you've been looking down a barrel and the players turn it around like that. Just the belief that was still alive in the team, it was special," said Coetzee.

Both sides have experienced players missing through injury as Robbie Henshaw and Jared Payne sit out for Ireland, and South Africa play without colossus Duane Vermeulen at number eight.

But their absence is expected to go unnoticed in what both camps feel will be a no-holds-barred contest.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Chadband)