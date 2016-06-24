PORT ELIZABETH South Africa captain Adriaan Strauss admitted on Friday his side's tactical game has not been up to scratch against Ireland and said the Springboks would need to handle the pressure if they are to win the decisive game on Saturday.

"Our tactical game is something that needs a bit of work," Strauss told a news conference on Friday ahead of the third and final test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

"We will keep working on it in the coming months. It's no excuse, but we have only been together as a group for four weeks. It wouldn't be accurate to say we are a well-moulded side after such a short time together."

South Africa lost at home for the first time ever to Ireland in the opening test at Newlands and had to come from behind for a win in the second test at Ellis Park last Saturday to keep the series alive.

"There will be pressure in this next match, but it's something we need to embrace," Strauss said. "To be honest, there's a bit more excitement than nerves ahead of this must-win game.

"We need to remain calm in those situations. I just try to keep the other guys in the moment.

"I get them to take it play by play, but also try to keep them believing that we will win the game in the end."

Strauss said more experienced players in the team would need to step up.

"Those players have helped me a great deal these past few weeks," he added. "They will have another opportunity to stand up on the field this Saturday.

"When you have a young or new team you really need guys like that to help you."

