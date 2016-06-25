PORT ELIZABETH South Africa flyhalf Elton Jantjies kicked 11 points as they held out for a 19-13 win over Ireland to clinch the series 2-1 after the third and final test on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. The Springboks had to defend desperately for the final 10 minute as the visitors came within metres of a last-gasp try that would have handed them a dramatic victory. Both sides scored a try with Ireland going over first after 16 minutes when Luke Marshall crashed through the South Africa defence after a strong build up.

The Springboks conjured up a clever try on the stroke of halftime as flyhalf Jantjies kicked up into the left-hand corner for JP Pietersen to snatch the ball in the air and cross over.

Ireland won a test in South Africa for the first time when they claimed the opening encounter 26-20 at Newlands but went down 32-26 at Ellis Park in the second test last weekend.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)