CAPE TOWN Allister Coetzee has described a two-day coaches conference aimed at solving a skills shortage in South African rugby as a "ground-breaking moment".

South Africa's head coach says a blueprint for player development would be revealed in the coming weeks, with SA Rugby's acting president Mark Alexander adding that structural reforms for the local game will also be announced this month.

Scant details were revealed by Coetzee but he said South African players needed to play a more ball-in-hand style of game in the wake of a dismal 2016 season for the Springboks which included a record 57-15 loss to New Zealand this month.

Coetzee claims there was a frank discussion among the delegates in Cape Town, which included the country's six Super Rugby coaches and administrators of the 14 provincial unions, as well as ex-players, about how this could be addressed.

"We had been living in our own little kingdoms, there was no sharing, no talking amongst ourselves. We have broken down barriers," Coetzee said.

"We looked at the core fundamental skills that need to be developed at franchise level so that when players are selected to represent the Boks, they are able to play to any game-plan.

"We will now put a blueprint together that is not just for Super Rugby franchises and (domestic) Currie Cup teams, but at development level as well.

"The franchise coaches are passionate about turning this around and are passionate about Springbok rugby."

Coetzee revealed there would be further conferences in the coming months to look at issues in youth rugby and the conditioning of players.

He added that a "paper" on what was discussed in the coaching forum would be drawn up within 10 days and after receiving his approval would be circulated to the franchise coaches for implementation.

Alexander said the conference had "mapped a new direction for South African rugby", but warned the benefits would not be immediate. "There are no short-term fixes, this is a long-term strategy," he said.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Martyn Herman)