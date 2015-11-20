Celtic thrash Hearts to win sixth consecutive Scottish title
Celtic thrashed Hearts 5-0 away to win their 48th Scottish title on Sunday, with Scott Sinclair scoring a hat-trick as Brendan Rodgers's side claimed a sixth consecutive Premiership.
CAPE TOWN Eddie Jones has been cleared to become the new coach of England after Western Province Rugby agreed terms with the Rugby Football Union for his release, the South African union announced on Friday.
Jones received an offer from the RFU on Wednesday and indicated to Western Province he would like to be released from his contract with their Super Rugby side the Stormers to take on what he calls "the biggest international coaching job in world rugby".
LONDON Oxford won the 163rd University boat race on Sunday, beating Cambridge by more than a length in one of the longest running competitions in world sport.