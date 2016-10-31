Pat Lambie of South Africa kicks a penalty during their Rugby World Cup Semi-Final match against New Zealand at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

JOHANNESBURG Versatile back Pat Lambie will captain South Africa against the Barbarians at Wembley on Saturday, an audition for the role on a regular basis when Adriaan Strauss retires at the end of the season.

Hooker Strauss will be rested for the exhibition match, which could feature as many as 12 uncapped players in a home-based line-up when coach Allister Coetzee names his team on Thursday.

“Patrick was always part of the leadership group and part of the spine of the Springbok team,” Coetzee said on Monday.

“He has excelled as a leader at franchise level and has the respect of his peers. He understands the team culture and has a great understanding of the game and the way we want to play."

Lambie, 26, has played at fullback in the last two tests after recovering from a concussion injury sustained against Ireland in June.

South Africa play England at Twickenham on Nov. 12 before tests against Italy and Wales.

