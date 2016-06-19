Pat Lambie of South Africa kicks a penalty during their Rugby World Cup Semi-Final match against New Zealand at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa flyhalf Pat Lambie will not be available for the third test against Ireland in Port Elizabeth due to concussion, the South African Rugby Union (SARU) said on Sunday.

Lambie was knocked out by a high tackle early in the first test when Ireland beat the Springboks 26-20 in Cape Town, ruling him out of Saturday’s second match at Ellis Park which South Africa won 32-26.

“Pat is still experiencing symptoms of concussion and because of that we cannot start the Return to Play Protocol,” SARU said in a statement.

Three other South African players will undergo scans on Monday. Loose forwards Duane Vermeulen (elbow) and Warren Whiteley (shoulder) and prop Trevor Nyakane (ankle) are doubtful for the deciding test in the series.

Lock Lood de Jager, ruled out of the second test because of a calf injury, is still undergoing physiotherapy.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)