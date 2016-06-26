South Africa's Willie le Roux scores a try during their Championship rugby union test match against Argentina in Durban, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

PORT ELIZABETH (South Africa fullback Willie le Roux received a one-match suspension on Sunday after being cited for a dangerous tackle in Saturday's 19-13 win over Ireland in the third test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Le Roux appeared at a hearing after the challenge on Ireland's Tiernan O'Halloran in the 11th minute of the test which caused the Irish fullback to land heavily on his upper body and head.

Le Roux was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes for the incident but could well have been sent off. The effects of the fall forced O'Halloran out of the game at half-time.

Le Roux is suspended for the next Super Rugby match for the Sharks away against the Lions in Johannesburg next Saturday.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Adrian Warner.)