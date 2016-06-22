PORT ELIZABETH Prop Coenie Oosthuizen has been drafted into the South Africa camp as front row cover for the series-deciding third test against Ireland on Saturday after the Springboks suffered further injury withdrawals

Capped 23 times, Oosthuizen comes in for Trevor Nyakane, who pulled out due to an ankle injury, with the experienced 27-year-old able to cover both the loosehead and tighthead positions.

Lock Lood de Jager has also withdrawn because of a calf injury that saw him miss last weekend's second test at Ellis Park, where the Springboks rallied to level the series with a thrilling 32-26 win.

South Africa also dropped Garth April, Nic Groom and Scara Ntubeni from their squad for Saturday's third test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The trio were named in an initial 31-man squad for the series but did not make it into the matchday squads for either of the opening two tests.

Ireland opened the series with a first ever victory over the Springboks in South Africa when they held on for a 26-20 triumph at Newlands on June 11, despite being reduced to 14 men for an hour.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)