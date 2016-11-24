Allister Coetzee looks on after he was unveiled as the South Africa Springboks' new rugby coach in Randburg, outside Johannesburg, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa coach Allister Coetzee wants to start rebuilding for the next World Cup, yet he could face a tougher draw at the 2019 tournament if his much-changed side lose to Wales on Saturday.

Coetzee, seeking to avoid a record eighth test defeat for the Springboks in 2016, named four debutants to face Wales in Cardiff as he seeks to inject some extra energy into the South African squad.

“I backed continuity and experience before this, but I can’t back it any more,” Coetzee told a news conference on Thursday. “Now it is time to build for the future, to look at 2019 and the next World Cup."

The decision to look to the future, however, could backfire if they lose for a third successive week on their European tour.

After defeats to England and Italy, another reverse will continue their plunge down the rankings, which in May will determine the seeds for the World Cup in Japan.

South Africa need victory at the Principality Stadium on Saturday to return to the world's top four, which will determine the top seeds in the four opening round pools when the World Cup draw is made in Kyoto on May 10.

South Africa, who finished third at the 2015 tournament in England, slipped to fifth in Monday’s latest rankings after their defeat in Florence last Saturday.

This year they also suffered a first ever home defeat to Ireland, a first away loss in Argentina and a record 57-15 home thumping by New Zealand, as well as being easily beaten by England earlier this month for the first time in 10 years.

A place outside the top four in the rankings leaves the Boks more vulnerable to facing a tough group stage draw, as was the case for hosts England, who finished behind Australia and Wales last year and were dumped out after the first round.

Coetzee, however, says the Cardiff test is the right time to start again from scratch.

“There is only one way for us to go from here. We are starting from ground zero, and we can only go up," he said.

"I have seen the intent and enthusiasm showed by the newcomers this week and I’m hoping it will pay off with a good performance on match day. It has been a difficult week, but there is a lot of excitement around the team."

