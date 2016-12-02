Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN (South Africa captain Adriaan Strauss underwent back surgery on Thursday and like Springbok winger Ruan Combrinck will miss the start of next year's Super Rugby competition.
Strauss returned from South Africa's disappointing November tour of Europe with a pinched nerve in his lower back and was recommended an operation to fix it.
The 31-year-old hooker is now expected back in action for the Bulls in March, officials said on Friday.
Strauss announced his retirement from international rugby after a year as captain in which South Africa lost eight of 12 tests this year but has committed to playing for the Bulls for the foreseeable future.
Combrinck, 26, fractured a shoulder joint playing for South Africa against Wales in Cardiff last Saturday and underwent surgery on Wednesday.
He will be out for around four months, a statement from the Lions rugby franchise.
Super Rugby gets underway on Feb. 23.
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.