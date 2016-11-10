Struggling South Africa handed a debut to centre Francois Venter as coach Allister Coetzee made a slew of changes to his team for the clash with England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The introduction of Venter is one of nine changes from the side that suffered a record 57-15 loss to New Zealand in their final match of the Rugby Championship last month, a result that has caused much introspection in the country.

Venter will partner Damian de Allende at centre, with Patrick Lambie starting at flyhalf alongside number nine Rudy Paige.

Willie le Roux returns at full back, with two new wings in Ruan Combrinck and the experienced JP Pietersen. Bryan Habana misses out with a knee injury but is expected to be fit for the clash against Italy the following Saturday.

South African Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit moves from lock to flank, with Willem Alberts alongside him in at number six in his first start for the Boks this year.

Du Toit's switch will see Eben Etzebeth reunited with Lood de Jager in the second row.

“We are going to use this tour also to test various combinations and rotate players to ensure we move in the right direction,” Coetzee said in a press release from South African Rugby on Thursday.

“I believe we have selected the best available team for this Saturday. We have a long list of injured loose forwards, with all of Roelof Smit, Marcell Coetzee, Francois Louw, Jaco Kriel, Siya Kolisi and Sikumbuzo Notshe injured, while a couple are also unavailable for selection.”

South Africa have not lost to England at Twickenham since 2006 and are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings but a difficult year, in which they have won four of nine tests, leaves them heavy underdogs on Saturday, something Coetzee acknowledged.

“England have a lot of belief at the moment – they have won their last nine matches since the appointment of Eddie Jones as coach,” he said.

“They are always formidable at Twickenham and are an extremely well coached side with no apparent weaknesses. They are definite favourites, but we are looking forward to another huge battle against them.”

Team 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Ruan Combrinck, 13-Francois Venter, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-JP Pietersen, 10-Patrick Lambie, 9-Rudy Paige, 8-Warren Whiteley, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Willem Alberts, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Vincent Koch, 2-Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1-Tendai Mtawariri

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Lourens Adriaanse, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Nizaam Carr, 21-Faf de Klerk, 22-Johan Goosen, 23-Lionel Mapoe

(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)