CARDIFF Coach Allister Coetzee, seeking to avoid a record eighth test defeat for the Springboks in 2016, hopes to inject some extra energy into the South African squad as he named four debutants to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

No Bok side has lost more than seven tests in a calendar year and following their 20-18 humiliation by Italy last weekend, Coetzee's tenure hangs by a thread.

The uncapped trio of centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg, wing Jamba Ulengo and loose-forward Uzair Cassiem have been drafted into the starting line-up, while flank Jean-Luc du Preez is on the bench.

Dropping out is veteran wing Bryan Habana and centre Damian de Allende, while Cassiem takes the place of the injured Willem Alberts.

Coetzee has also restored the half-back pairing of flyhalf Elton Jantjies and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk in the place of Pat Lambie and Rudy Paige respectively, with Johan Goosen taking over from Willie le Roux at fullback.

“We have a less experienced team, but I want to see some energy and an improved performance. Our selection is also keeping in mind of the process and necessity to build towards 2019 (World Cup),” said Coetzee.

“Jamba, Uzair and Rohan are examples of players who have forced their way into the squad through consistently performing well on the domestic scene and during training on tour.”

Coetzee has also made one change in the front-row as Lourens Adriaanse comes in at tighthead in place of Vincent Koch.

“Lourens played well whenever he was selected and he too deserves his opportunity.”

The match will be the last test for hooker and captain Adrian Strauss, who has announced his international retirement at the end of 2016.

The Boks are winless on their tour of Europe having already lost to England and, for the first time, Italy.

The latter result sparked a backlash in South Africa, with fans and pundits stating that Coetzee should be sacked.

Since taking over the Boks, who finished third at the World Cup last year, Coetzee has also led them to a first ever home defeat by Ireland, a first away loss in Argentina and a record 57-15 home defeat by New Zealand.

Team:

15-Johan Goosen, 14-Ruan Combrinck, 13-Francois Venter, 12-Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11-Jamba Ulengo, 10-Elton Jantjies, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Warren Whiteley, 7-Uzair Cassiem, 6-Nizaam Carr, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 3-Lourens Adriaanse, 2-Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1-Tendai Mtawariri

Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Jean-Luc du Preez, 21-Piet van Zyl, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Lionel Mapoe

