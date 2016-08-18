NELSPRUIT South Africa have handed a first start to Lions prop Julian Redelinghuys for their Rugby Championship opener against Argentina on Saturday, one of five changes made by coach Allister Coetzee after their wobbly series win against Ireland in June.

Coetzee has also recalled experienced wing Bryan Habana, fullback Johan Goosen, flank Oupa Mohoje and lock Lood de Jager for the test at the Mbombela Stadium.

Redelinghuys, who has four caps off the bench, comes in at tighthead as replacement for Frans Malherbe, who is struggling with a neck injury.

Lock De Jager has recovered from the calf injury he sustained in the 2-1 home series win against Ireland and takes over the number five jersey from Pieter-Steph du Toit, who will provide cover from the bench.

The third change in the pack sees the return to the starting line-up of Mohoje as replacement for Siya Kolisi, who recently underwent ankle surgery.

In the back division, Springbok record try scorer Habana will run out in his 118th Test after he was named as left wing.

The versatile Goosen, who is equally at home at flyhalf and centre, has been entrusted with the fullback duties, the same position where he played in his previous outing for the Boks against Italy in 2014.

“Bryan still has a huge desire to play for the Springboks and he brings added leadership amongst our young backs,” Coetzee

said.

“They (Argentina) are renowned for their strong scrummaging and mauling, very good defensively and have developed an attacking style of play which will test our defence.”

Team:

15-Johan Goosen, 14-Ruan Combrink, 13-Lionel Mapoe, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Elton Jantjies, 9-Faf de Klerk; 8-Warren Whiteley, 7-Oupa Mahoje, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Julian Redlinghuys, 2-Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1-Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20-Jaco Kriel, 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Juan de Jongh, 23-Jesse Kriel

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Clare Lovell)