CAPE TOWN, June 7 (Reuters) – - Loose forward Duane Vermeulen said he had no hesitation to answer a call to play for South Africa in this month's three-test series against Ireland, even though he misses his club Toulon’s bid to win the French title.

“There was never any question about the fact that I would be here," the number eight told a news conference on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's first test at Newlands.

"I said from the beginning that I wanted to keep playing tests and represent my country, irrespective of where they are playing. Everything is inside the contract and I just want to play."

According to the rules of international governing body World Rugby, clubs must release players for internationals in June. But Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal threatened not to pay any player who was absent during the month.

Vermeulen will miss the final stretch of French rugby’s Top 14 competition, starting with the semi-final against Montpellier or Castres on June 17.

The back-row forward is one of only three overseas-based players brought back for the series but his chances of becoming the new Springbok captain were quashed when South African Rugby said the skipper had to be home-based.

Vermeulen had been heavily fancied to get the job.

“I have no problem about the captaincy. It is not my decision and these are issues outside of my hands," the 29-year-old said.

"It is ultimately the decision of the coach and SA Rugby who they feel the right man for the job is and I think Adriaan Strauss is a good choice. I support him 100 percent and if he needs any help from us other senior players, then we will always be there to help.”

Vermeulen is expected to be named in the starting XV by new coach Allister Coetzee when the team is unveiled on Thursday.

The Springboks play further tests against Ireland over the following two weekends in Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth.

(Editing by Adrian Warner)