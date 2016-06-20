PORT ELIZABETH South Africa No. 8 Duane Vermeulen became the Springboks' latest casualty ahead of the final test against Ireland after being ruled out with an elbow injury, the South African Rugby Union (SARU) said on Monday.

Vermeulen follows flyhalf Pat Lambie, still suffering from concussion, in missing the decisive third test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday with the series tied at 1-1.

Vermeulen sustained the injury in the first half of the Saturday's second test in Johannesburg, which South Africa won 32-26. He was replaced at halftime by Warren Whiteley.

"Duane went for x-rays on Monday, which revealed a grade two tear in the elbow. He will be out for between two to six weeks, depending on how the injury responds to treatment," said team doctor Konrad von Hagen.

No replacement will be called up despite Whiteley suffering a shoulder injury in the same game. He participated in Monday's training but did not get involved in any contact drills.

Centre Damian de Allende sat out training because of a stomach bug and prop Trevor Nyakane has a sore ankle which will be assessed again on Tuesday, SARU said.

