Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
CAPE TOWN Influential loose-forward Duane Vermeulen has suffered a knee injury and has been withdrawn from the South Africa squad for their Rugby Championship opener against Argentina in Nelspruit next Saturday.
The Bok number eight suffered a recurrence of an old injury to his right knee while playing for French Top 14 side Toulon, the South Africa Rugby Football Union confirmed in a statement.
MRI scans showed he will likely require surgery to repair the damage.
No replacement has been called into the Bok squad by coach Allister Coetzee, which means Warren Whiteley is likely to continue at the back of the scrum after taking over from an injured Vermeulen, this time with an elbow problem, in the June internationals against Ireland.
Coetzee will decide after the opener against Argentina whether to add another loose-forward to the squad for their second match against the same opposition away in Salta on Aug. 27.
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.