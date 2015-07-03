CAPE TOWN, July 3 The contract of South Africa's head of referees Andre Watson has been terminated with immediate effect, the South African Rugby Union (SARU) said on Friday.

Watson, who officiated in the 1999 and 2003 World Cup finals, lost a hearing with South Africa’s Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) as he fought his dismissal for allegedly verbally abusing colleagues.

“Contrary to some earlier reports, the allegations that were dealt with by the CCMA did not relate to racism, financial irregularities, misappropriation or match fixing but to the relationship between Watson and a number of people within the Referees’ Department and in turn the impact of such relationships on SARU,” SARU said in a statement.

In January, 24 match officials from SARU signed a list of grievances against Watson, reported at the time to be the manner in which he interacted with colleagues, which led to a disciplinary hearing and ultimately his dismissal.

His appeal against that dismissal was unsuccessful.

Watson also officiated in five deciding matches in Super Rugby and seven domestic Currie Cup finals.

