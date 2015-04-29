Swansea's Clement eager to capitalise on West Ham's woes
Swansea City will look to exploit West Ham United's poor form in recent weeks when they visit the London Stadium on Saturday, manager Paul Clement said.
LONDON England internationals Billy and Mako Vunipola have signed multi-year contract extensions with Saracens, the North London club said on Wednesday.
"There’s a really good young core in the team now with people like Jamie George, Owen Farrell, George Kruis, Jackson Wray, Maro Itoje and of course my brother," prop forward Mako told the club website.
"I’m excited to see how far we can go and I want to be around and enjoy my rugby with them and see how we can improve as players."
Mako Vunipola, 24, has been at Saracens since 2011 while number eight Billy, 22, arrived from Premiership rivals Wasps in 2013.
Both brothers look set to be part of Stuart Lancaster's England squad for the World Cup later this year.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes his side put up a dominant display in their Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea despite losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has said that manager Jose Mourinho's criticism was "hard to take" but has promised to fight his way back into the starting lineup at the club.