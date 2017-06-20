Former Scotland international Doddie Weir has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, Scottish Rugby said on Tuesday.

Edinburgh-born Weir, who earned 61 caps between 1990 and 2000, decided to reveal his diagnosis to raise awareness of the condition ahead of Global MND Awareness Day on Wednesday.

"Over the past few months a number of friends and family have raised concerns surrounding my health," Weir said in a statement.

"I think then, that on the day set to help raise awareness of the condition, I should confirm that I too have motor neuron disease," the 46-year-old added.

"I should like to take this opportunity to thank the National Health Service in recognising then diagnosing this, as yet, incurable disease."

Scottish Rugby's Chief Operating Officer Dominic McKay said in a statement: "Our thoughts are with Doddie and his family at this time. Doddie gave distinguished service to the national team for 10 years and has been a terrific ambassador for our sport."

