EDINBURGH Scotland coach Vern Cotter believes his side are putting the pieces in place to continue their upward momentum following a 29-18 Six Nations victory over France on Sunday.

An outstanding team display ended the Scots' six-game losing streak at Murrayfield and secured a first Six Nations winover France since 2006, only their second victory over the French since the tournament began in 2000.

"Our set-piece was good and they showed character. They aregood ingredients if you want to get somewhere in the game,” Cotter told BBC Sport.

“The guys are a humble bunch but they will want to enjoy this.

"I think the game was built piece by piece. You need a goodscrum to do that and even though we were under pressure at times they kept their heads.

"They know their strengths and are getting to know them better and playing to them.”

Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg, who finished off a fine try in the first half, was elated after the win.

"We have had poor performances in the past,” Hogg said. "But to make amends is brilliant and we are looking forward to going to Ireland.”

Cotter took the Scotland job in May 2014 and endured a poorSix Nations campaign last year in which his team lost all five matches.

The Scots, who have leap-frogged France into third in the table, are only one point behind second-placed Wales ahead of their trip to second-bottom Ireland on Saturday.

