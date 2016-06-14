Scotland need to stamp their authority early in their two-test series against a Japanese side hungry for revenge following their World Cup humiliation, prop Alasdair Dickinson has said.

The Scots thumped Japan 45-10 in the pool stages of last year's World Cup and handed the Brave Blossoms, who stunned South Africa in their opening match, their only defeat of the tournament.

"We know they are coming after revenge from the World Cup, so it will be a tough one," Dickinson told British media.

"They (Japan) are very skilful players. Minimise errors and start better (than the World Cup encounter). We need to tidy up a few of our fundamentals and need to come out of the box firing."

The 32-year-old, who has made 57 appearances for his country, also praised Japan's set piece game, adding that Scotland must be wary of complacency.

"Japan take their chances," Dickinson added. "The Japanese scrum probably the lowest in the world, they are a tough scrummaging team who will be coming for us. It will be a good challenge."

Japan host Scotland in Toyota on June 18 and in Tokyo a week later.

