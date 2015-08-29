EDINBURGH Scotland ran in six tries to overwhelm Italy 48-7 in a one-sided World Cup warm-up game at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Wingers Sean Lamont and Tim Visser crossed the line twice each for the hosts, who looked far more convincing than they did in their 16-12 win over the Italians in Turin last week.

Flanker John Barclay and centre Mark Bennett were the other Scottish try-scorers.

Captain Greig Laidlaw, recalled to the side, slotted over two conversions and four penalties and Finn Russell kicked a late conversion for the Scots who led 23-7 at halftime.

Centre Michele Campagnaro grabbed Italy's consolation try before the interval.

