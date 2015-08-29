Venus braves the weather to beat Brazilian, Vesnina stunned
Venus Williams overcame windy weather and an unfamiliar opponent in Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the third round of the Miami Open on Friday.
EDINBURGH Scotland ran in six tries to overwhelm Italy 48-7 in a one-sided World Cup warm-up game at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Wingers Sean Lamont and Tim Visser crossed the line twice each for the hosts, who looked far more convincing than they did in their 16-12 win over the Italians in Turin last week.
Flanker John Barclay and centre Mark Bennett were the other Scottish try-scorers.
Captain Greig Laidlaw, recalled to the side, slotted over two conversions and four penalties and Finn Russell kicked a late conversion for the Scots who led 23-7 at halftime.
Centre Michele Campagnaro grabbed Italy's consolation try before the interval.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Clare Fallon)
Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic made a strong return to competition on Friday by beating Viktor Troicki 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round of the Miami Open.