Scotland coach Vern Cotter kept faith with most of the players who performed so impressively in the Rugby World Cup when he named his Six Nations squad on Tuesday, though he included two uncapped props -- Zander Fagerson and Rory Sutherland.

Glasgow tighthead Fagerson is 20 on Wednesday while 23-year-old Sutherland has earned a shot after a strong start to the season for Edinburgh.

Prop Moray Low and hooker Pat MacArthur were also included after missing out on the World Cup, where Scotland agonisingly lost to Australia in the quarter-finals.

There are 23 World Cup squad members retained, with six unavailable through injury or retirement.

Back into the frame come centres Alex Dunbar and Duncan Taylor, who missed the World Cup through injury, as does John flanker Barclay, a surprise omission last year.

Another notable absentee was Ryan Wilson, who was cited on Monday for grabbing an opponent's testicles in a European Champions Cup match against Northampton.

Cotter said that Wilson had been left out of the squad before the citing was announced.

"We're happy with the way he has been improving but we feel that the (other) players are playing better than he is at the moment," Cotter said on Tuesday.

Lock Tim Swinson, who has been cited for punching in the same match, was included in the squad.

"We've selected a mixture of experience with some exciting young players coming through, some of whom have experienced the Rugby World Cup and are eager to move forward, take the Six Nations head on and show that we can develop our game and be competitive," Cotter said in a statement.

"I think there should be confidence. The guys have worked hard and improved. There are positive signs that we can compete, and this championship will give us another opportunity to measure ourselves against very good opposition in a tough competition."

Scotland, who finished bottom of last year's Six Nations after losing every game, kick off the tournament at home to England on Feb. 6.

Scotland squad:

Forwards

Hooker Ross Ford (Edinburgh Rugby) – 94 capsPat MacArthur (Glasgow Warriors) – 6 capsStuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby) – 2 capsFront rowAlasdair Dickinson (Edinburgh Rugby) – 52 capsZander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - uncappedMoray Low (Exeter Chiefs) – 29 capsWillem Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) – 8 capsGordon Reid (Glasgow Warriors) – 15 capsRory Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby) – uncappedLockJonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 19 capsRichie Gray (Castres) – 51 capsTim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors) – 17 capsBen Toolis (Edinburgh Rugby) – 1 cap

Back rowAdam Ashe (Glasgow Warriors) – 6 capsJohn Barclay (Scarlets) – 45 capsBlair Cowan (London Irish) – 15 capsDavid Denton (Bath) – 32 capsChris Fusaro (Glasgow Warriors) – 4 capsJohn Hardie (Edinburgh Rugby) – 5 capsJosh Strauss (Glasgow Warriors) – 5 caps

Backs

ScrumhalfSam Hidalgo-Clyne (Edinburgh Rugby) – 8 capsGreig Laidlaw CAPTAIN (Gloucester) – 46 capsStand-offFinn Russell (Glasgow Warriors) – 15 capsDuncan Weir (Glasgow Warriors) – 21 capsCentreMark Bennett (Glasgow Warriors) – 13 capsAlex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors) – 14 capsPeter Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 15 capsMatt Scott (Edinburgh Rugby) – 33 capsDuncan Taylor (Saracens) – 12 capsWingerSean Lamont (Glasgow Warriors) – 101 capsSean Maitland (London Irish) – 20 capsTommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors) – 22 capsTim Visser (Harlequins) – 23 capsFullbackStuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors) – 38 capsRuaridh Jackson (Wasps) – 27 caps

