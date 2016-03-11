Scotland's Alex Dunbar (L) takes on Tonga's Siale Piutau during their Autumn International rugby union match at Rugby Park Stadium in Kilmarnock, Scotland, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON Scotland have picked number eight Josh Strauss and centre Alex Dunbar in two changes to the team for the Six Nations match against France at Murrayfield on Sunday.

The pair will start their first game of the tournament in place of Ryan Wilson and Mark Bennett who played in the 36-20 win over Italy as coach Vern Cotter seeks to counter the threat of a very physical French side.

“We’re expecting the French to be physical. They have a culture of trying to dominate their opposition. They are confrontational and will try to keep the ball alive," Cotter said in a Scottish Rugby Union statement on Friday.

"It’s great to be back at home after a good win on the road," Cotter said,

The victory over Italy was Scotland's first in the Six Nations for two years, ending a nine-match losing run in the tournament.

“The win in Rome was a reward for the hard work the players have put in to the championship so far, but the hard work never stops," Cotter said. "We must be relentless.

“Work-rate and concentration will be key and a sustained effort for 80 minutes will be very important.”

Team - 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Duncan Taylor, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Tim Visser, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw (captain); 1-Alasdair Dickinson, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Willem Nel, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-John Barclay, 7-John Hardie, 8-Josh Strauss

Replacements - 16-Stuart McInally, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18- Moray Low, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Ryan Wilson, 21-Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Sean Lamont

(Reporting by Ed Osmond)