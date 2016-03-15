LONDON Scotland forwards David Denton and Jonny Gray have been ruled out of their final Six Nations match against Ireland in Dublin through injury, the Scottish Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday.

Lock Gray sustained a chest muscle tear in Sunday’s 29-18 win over France while number eight Denton has returned to his club Bath to continue his rehabilitation from the groin injury sustained on the eve of the previous match against Italy.

Flyhalf Finn Russell suffered concussion against France and is still being assessed.

Scotland are bidding for their third successive victory in the tournament on Saturday after finishing bottom of the Six Nations standings last year.

