Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Scotland prop Willem Nel has been ruled out of this year's Six Nations Championship because of a neck injury, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Friday.
Nel, who picked up the injury playing for his club Edinburgh last weekend, had been named in Scotland coach Vern Cotter's 37-man squad for the tournament.
A scan revealed that the 30-year-old South African-born forward had damaged an intervertebral disc in his neck and he will now see another specialist to decide if he needs surgery.
Scotland, who finished fourth last season, kick off their Six Nations campaign against Ireland at Murrayfield on Feb. 4.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE There have been a few false dawns in Grigor Dimitrov's career so it was no surprise that he spent so much time talking about how this year was going to be different after reaching his first grand slam semi-final in three years on Wednesday.
LONDON Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City.