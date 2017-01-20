Rugby Union - Scotland v United States of America - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool B - Elland Road, Leeds, England - 27/9/15Scotland's Willem Nel celebrates at the end of the gameAction Images via Reuters / Ed SykesLivepic

Scotland prop Willem Nel has been ruled out of this year's Six Nations Championship because of a neck injury, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Friday.

Nel, who picked up the injury playing for his club Edinburgh last weekend, had been named in Scotland coach Vern Cotter's 37-man squad for the tournament.

A scan revealed that the 30-year-old South African-born forward had damaged an intervertebral disc in his neck and he will now see another specialist to decide if he needs surgery.

Scotland, who finished fourth last season, kick off their Six Nations campaign against Ireland at Murrayfield on Feb. 4.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)