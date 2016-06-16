Winger Damien Hoyland will make his first start for Scotland in the opening match of their two-test tour against Japan on Saturday as head coach Vern Cotter named five changes to the side that ended the Six Nations.

The 22-year-old was handed a surprise start ahead of Sean Maitland in the team announced by Cotter on Thursday and replaces Tim Visser, who misses out with a hamstring problem.

Matt Scott replaces injured Alex Dunbar at centre for the match being played at Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture, while Stuart McInally comes in at hooker for the injured Ross Ford.

Harlequins-bound Ruaridh Jackson will start at flyhalf and Jonny Gray returns to the second row to partner brother Richie at lock.

"We want to get a decent set piece and do things simply," Cotter told reporters.

"They play with confidence and play in a certain way that is effective. They will be a fast, mobile team and it will be hard to get the ball off them."

The second test is in Tokyo on June 25.

Team: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Duncan Taylor, 12-Matt Scott, 11-Damien Hoyland, 10-Ruaridh Jackson, 9-Greig Laidlaw (captain), 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-John Hardie, 6-John Barclay, 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Willem Nel, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Alasdair Dickinson

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Moray Low, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-David Denton, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Peter Horne, 23-Sean Maitland

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)