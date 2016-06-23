Scrumhalf Henry Pyrgos will lead Scotland in the second test against Japan in Tokyo on Saturday, with head coach Vern Cotter making six changes to the side that ran out comfortable 26-13 winners in the opening game.

Wing Sean Maitland has been promoted from the bench in place of Damien Hoyland, while the injured Duncan Taylor is replaced in midfield by Peter Horne. Matt Scott shifts to outside centre.

In the other positional change, John Barclay moves to openside to accommodate Josh Strauss, who replaces John Hardie in the back row.

Moray Low, who will make his first test start since the 2014 tour win over Canada, comes in for Willem Nel, while Rory Sutherland, who replaced injured Alasdair Dickinson in the first test retains his spot.

"Continuity has been key for us since we began this season a year ago," Vern Cotter was quoted in Scottish Rugby's official website. (www.scottishrugby.org)

"In front of us is the need to put in another good, 80-minute performance against a team looking to bounce back from defeat last weekend."

Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Matt Scott, 12-Peter Horne, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Ruaridh Jackson, 9-Henry Pyrgos(captain), 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-John Barclay, 6-Josh Strauss, 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Moray Low, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Rory Sutherland

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Willem Nel, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-John Hardie, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Huw Jones, 23-Sean Lamont

