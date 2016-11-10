LONDON Hooker Ross Ford will become the third player to reach 100 caps for Scotland when he spearheads a new-look front row against Australia on Saturday.

Ford, who made his debut against Australia 12 years ago, will join Chris Paterson (109) and Sean Lamont (105) as centurions when Vern Cotter's side open their autumn campaign at Murrayfield.

His experience could prove vital as he will line up alongside debutant Allan Dell and Zander Fagerson who makes his first international start.

"To play 100 test matches for your country is an incredible achievement, with his lasting dedication keeping him among the best hookers in the world for a decade," coach Cotter said in a statement.

"He is a consummate professional and, at 32, he has plenty left to give in a Scotland jersey."

Flanker Hamish Watson and centre Huw Jones will also make their first test starts as Scotland face Australia for the first time since their heartbreaking 35-34 defeat in the World Cup quarter-finals last year.

That match holds painful memories for Cotter's side who were on the verge of a stunning upset before Australia snatched victory with a last-gasp penalty by Bernard Foley that many observers felt should not have been awarded.

Cotter said it would be a "trap" for Scotland to go into Saturday's match looking for revenge.

"It's another game, it's a year on," he added. "There were things we took from that game that we felt we could use to become better and improve.

"One of those traps you can fall into is work on the principle of revenge. There's determination anyway."

Team: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Tim Visser, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 1-Allan Dell, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-John Barclay, 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Ryan Wilson

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Moray Low, 19-Grant Gilchrist, 20-John Hardie, 21-Ali Price, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Rory Hughes.

