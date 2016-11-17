Scotland head coach Vern Cotter made four changes to the team who narrowly lost to Australia when he named his side on Thursday to face Argentina at Murrayfield on Saturday.

With the World Cup draw looming in May, the fixture is of particular importance for Scotland, who are looking to improve from their ninth position in the world rankings and make it into the top eight. Argentina are currently eighth.

Cotter handed flanker Magnus Bradbury his first cap with John Barclay named at number eight.

Lock Grant Gilchrist takes over from Richie Gray, who is suffering from suspected concussion, and hooker Fraser Brown pushes Ross Ford to the bench.

The only change in the back line is the return of winger Tommy Seymour.

"Every week we want to improve. We did a lot of good things against Australia: we scored three tries to their two, we were aggressive in attack and our defence held strong for the most part," Cotter said.

“Saturday’s game is going to be a different challenge for us, both physically and mentally, against a very dangerous Argentina side.

"We can expect them to look to dominate the set piece as a starting point, be very explosive around the rucks and look to get their offloading game up and running."

Team:

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Tommy Seymour, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw (captain); 8-John Barclay, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Magnus Bradbury, 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Fraser Brown, 1-Allan Dell

Replacements: 16-Ross Ford, 17-Alex Allan, 18-Moray Low, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Ryan Wilson, 21-Ali Price, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Tim Visser

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)