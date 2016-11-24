Head coach Vern Cotter has injected experience into Scotland's team ahead of their meeting with Georgia at Kilmarnock's Rugby Park on Saturday, making five changes to the starting lineup that beat Argentina at Murrayfield last weekend.

Glasgow centre Mark Bennett is set to make his first appearance since winning silver with Britain at the Rio Olympics and takes over from the injured Huw Jones at outside centre.

The coach said he knew what to expect from an evolving Georgia side, but is counting on the crowd to give Scotland the edge.

"We are expecting a typical Georgian game. They will be physical up front as they play a forwards-based game, however they are also developing their backs," he added.

"The crowd's enthusiasm will be key to getting a good performance against Georgia. The players feed off the energy from the stands, it's one of these tangible things and really does help spur on the guys."

Hooker Ross Ford comes in for Fraser Brown, who drops to the bench, with lock Richie Gray back in the side after recovering from concussion to partner his brother Jonny in the second row.

Rob Harley and Ryan Wilson are in for Marcus Bradbury and John Barclay in the back row, on either side of Hamish Watson, with the new faces in the starting lineup adding 125 caps to the side that overcame Argentina last weekend.

Team: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Mark Bennett, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Tommy Seymour, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw (capt), 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Rob Harley, 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Ross Ford, 1-Allan Dell

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Alex Allan, 18-Moray Low, 19-Grant Gilchrist, 20-John Barclay, 21-Ali Price, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Rory Hughes

