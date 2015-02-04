LONDON Glasgow's Ryan Wilson has been banned for three months without pay after the Scotland forward's conviction for assault, Scottish Rugby said in a statement on Wednesday.

The suspension, which begins with immediate effect, also prohibits Wilson from training with Glasgow.

The disciplinary panel of the Scottish Rugby Board also ruled that Wilson will not be eligible to play for Scotland until Aug. 23, though he will be available for the World Cup.

Wilson, 25, made his senior Scotland debut in the 2013 Six Nations but was not selected by Vern Cotter for the forthcoming tournament which begins this week with Scotland away to France.

Wilson was fined 750 pounds ($1,100) at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday for the assault which took place at a fast food restaurant in the city in October, 2013.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)