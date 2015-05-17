LONDON Kenya vice-captain Collins Injera may have left a costly mark on the London rugby sevens tournament after celebrating his 200th international try by pulling a pen out of his sock and signing a television camera.

Media reports said the exuberant player used a permanent marker on the lens, which cost around 60,000 pounds ($94,000), after scoring in a 24-12 win over Japan at Twickenham on Sunday.

The practice is common in tennis, but winning players sign a protective covering instead of the lens and do not use permanent markers.

Fiji were crowned sevens world series champions for the first time in nine years after the final event of the season.

The United States won the tournament in London, their first ever major title.

