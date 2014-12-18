Ireland's Jonathan Sexton reacts after missing a penalty kick in their International rugby union match against New Zealand at Aviva stadium in Dublin November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

PARIS Ireland flyhalf Jonathan Sexton will not resume playing until he is fully fit following a blow to the head last month, his Racing Metro coach said on Thursday.

"He will not play a match until he's 100 percent," Laurent Labit told a news conference as Sexton was again left out of the squad for Saturday's Top 14 game against La Rochelle.

Sexton has not played since Ireland's 26-23 win against Australia on Nov. 22.

French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Thursday that the league's medical committee had banned Sexton from playing until Feb. 14, which means he would miss Ireland's opening Six Nations game against Italy a week earlier.

