Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
PARIS Ireland flyhalf Jonathan Sexton will not resume playing until he is fully fit following a blow to the head last month, his Racing Metro coach said on Thursday.
"He will not play a match until he's 100 percent," Laurent Labit told a news conference as Sexton was again left out of the squad for Saturday's Top 14 game against La Rochelle.
Sexton has not played since Ireland's 26-23 win against Australia on Nov. 22.
French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Thursday that the league's medical committee had banned Sexton from playing until Feb. 14, which means he would miss Ireland's opening Six Nations game against Italy a week earlier.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
LONDON A showdown between England and New Zealand in November looks unlikely after the Barbarians confirmed on Wednesday that they would face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Nov. 4.