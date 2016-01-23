Johnny Sexton, the conductor of Ireland's back-to-back Six Nations triumphs, is an injury worry for this season's tournament after again suffering concussion in Leinster's Champions Cup defeat by Wasps on Saturday.

The flyhalf, key to Ireland's hopes of becoming the first team ever to win the Six Nations (and the old Five Nations) outright three times in succession, was forced off after nine minutes of Leinster's record 51-10 defeat.

It followed a clash of heads with his old Leinster team mate, Wasps' centre Brendan Macken. As a dazed Sexton was receiving treatment, the game continued and he broke off to make another tackle, only to be later helped from the pitch by a Leinster medic once play stopped.

Leinster later tweeted that Sexton, who has suffered a catalogue of concussions in recent years, had failed his head injury assessment and would enter 'return to play' protocols.

Coach Leo Cullen told RTE Sport: "He just got a head knock. We'll get him assessed and see how he is but he's up and about in the dressing room, fine there."

Yet what should have been a day of celebration for the 30-year-old, named Leinster captain for the first time on his 100th start, ended with fresh concerns over his susceptibility to concussion just a fortnight before Ireland open their Six Nations defence against Wales.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband)