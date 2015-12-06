LONDON Exeter centre Henry Slade, one of the bright young hopes of English rugby, was due to undergo surgery on a suspected broken leg on Sunday.

The exciting 22-year-old back, who turned out for England against Uruguay after they had already been eliminated at the end of their ill-fated World Cup campaign, was carried off during Exeter's Premiership win over Wasps on Saturday.

"Henry has an injury to the lower part of his right leg and it is envisaged he will operated on sometime today," Exeter head coach Rob Baxter said on the club's official website (www.exeterchiefs.co.uk) on Sunday.

"At the moment we have set no timescale on how long he will be sidelined for. A more detailed assessment will be made following the operation."

Slade's setback, though, looked ominous for new England coach Eddie Jones, coming on the same day that it was confirmed that injury-plagued England prop Alex Corbisiero faces another knee operation this week and will be doubtful for the Six Nations tournament starting in February.

