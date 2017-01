Italy's Luke McLean (R) tackles South Africa's Johan Goosen during their rugby test match at the Euganeo stadium in Padua November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

PARIS South Africa back Johan Goosen has retired from rugby at the age of 24, his club Racing Metro said on Friday.

Goosen was voted the French Top 14's best player of last season after helping Racing win the domestic title and reach the European Champions Cup final

He is returning to South Africa to take up a role as a commercial director, Racing said.

Goosen, who moved to France in 2014, has played 13 times for his country and started at fullback in their last test against Wales in November.

