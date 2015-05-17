SYDNEY It was always going to be a tall order for New South Wales Waratahs to become the first Australian side to retain the Super Rugby title but the task got that bit harder with the ACT Brumbies' win over the Lions on Saturday.

The Waratahs were probably fast asleep in Sydney when the Brumbies defied the Johannesburg altitude to run in four tries and move two points clear of their fierce rivals at the top of the Australian conference.

Wellington Hurricanes have all but sewn up the New Zealand conference, top spot in the final standings and home advantage for the semi-finals after their 22-18 victory over the Waikato Chiefs on Saturday.

The Chiefs and Otago Highlanders, who scored seven tries to smash the Cheetahs 45-24 on Saturday, are also in imposing form and occupy the first two "wildcard" spots ahead of the Waratahs, who are clinging on in sixth place with four matches remaining.

Winning the Australian conference had been the Waratahs' preferred route to the playoffs and the reigning champions looked on course three weeks ago when they beat the Brumbies 13-10 in Canberra.

Stephen Larkham's Brumbies earned a losing bonus point against the Stormers last week, however, and will return home with six from their two-match tour to South Africa after the 30-20 win at Ellis Park.

"We feel a thousand times better than last week," Larkham said.

"I thought the boys played really well particularly in that first half, our defence was solid and we created quite a few turnovers and managed to score those three tries. "In the second half we did a lot of defending and I think the altitude probably got to us a bit, but the boys dug deep and we got the exact result we were after in the end."

The Waratahs, meanwhile, were stunned by the Western Force in Perth last week before scratching out a scrappy 33-18 victory over South Africa's Sharks in Sydney on Saturday night.

They do have a game in hand over the Brumbies, who have a bye next week, but face seven-times champions Canterbury Crusaders next weekend before a tough two-match road trip to South Africa.

"We're just staying in there somehow. I'm not quite sure how," coach Michael Cheika said after the win over the Sharks.

"I suppose we just expect such a high standard of play from ourselves, but tonight I think our effort was there.

"Perhaps we were even trying a bit too hard."

