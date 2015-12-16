Venus braves the weather to beat Brazilian, Vesnina stunned
Venus Williams overcame windy weather and an unfamiliar opponent in Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the third round of the Miami Open on Friday.
SYDNEY The Australian Rugby Union (ARU) has signed off on a massive increase in its share of broadcasting rights for the Super Rugby competition and international matches after announcing a five-year agreement worth A$285 million ($206.23 million).
The figure was a 148 percent increase on revenue achieved from previous media rights arrangements, the ARU said in a statement on Thursday.
The agreement, which runs from 2016-20, is the ARU's share of a wider broadcasting rights package still being finalised by the governing body SANZAR, which will expand to include Argentina next year.
The agreement with subscription broadcaster Fox Sports includes a deal with Channel 10 for Wallabies test matches while the free-to-air broadcaster will also get delayed replay rights for selected Super Rugby games.
($1 = 1.3820 Australian dollars)
Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic made a strong return to competition on Friday by beating Viktor Troicki 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round of the Miami Open.