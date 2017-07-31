Australia's Super Rugby cull heads to arbitration

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian Rugby Union's messy and protracted process of axing one of its five Super Rugby teams enters a potentially decisive phase on Monday when the governing body and the Western Force go into arbitration.

The ARU said in mid-April that the Perth-based Force or Melbourne Rebels would be culled along with two teams from South Africa to allow the largely southern hemisphere competition contract from 18 back to 15 sides for the 2018 season.

Their initial hopes of an announcement within "48 to 72 hours" were quickly dashed when the Force, overwhelming favourites for the chop, launched legal action to defend their position.

The Rebels were always unlikely to be closed down given it would cost anything up to A$13 million ($10.35 million) to buy out the franchise's private owner and pay back the Victorian state government for their investment in the game.

That remains a prohibitive sum given the cull was initially embarked upon as a cost-cutting exercise, aimed at allowing the ARU to focus investment and talent on the remaining four teams as well as the struggling grass roots.

The Force concluded their Super Rugby season with an emotional 40-11 victory over New South Wales Waratahs and after the match Andrew Forrest, one of Australia's richest men, came down onto the pitch to pledge his support.

On Monday, the Force announced that support had been manifest in an offer of interest-free loans for thousands of fans who have said they will buy team shares, with the money repaid to Rugby WA rather than the mining billionaire.

"We are looking forward to sitting down with Andrew to work through the implementation of the proposal," Rugby WA chairman Tony Howarth said in a news release.

Regardless of how or whether the initiative works, any backing for the Force is potentially bad news for the cash-strapped ARU, who are already facing mounting legal bills.

Committed to the Cull?

Their lawyers should be prepared for an even bigger windfall should the arbitrators find in favour of the Force and their contention that they were guaranteed Super Rugby until 2020 under the terms of an ARU takeover last year.

That could leave the ARU in the invidious position of having to return to their partners in SANZAAR -- South Africa, New Zealand and Argentina -- and tell them they are unable to get rid of one of the teams.

That scenario has not been ruled out by ARU chairman Cameron Clyne, even if they are still committed to the cull.

South Africa have already axed the Port Elizabeth-based Kings and Bloemfontein's Cheetahs with both sides expected to compete with Welsh, Irish, Scottish and Italian teams in the Pro12 competition next season.

Such a radical re-drawing of the boundaries of international provincial rugby has reopened discussions about the long-term future of SANZAAR, given South Africa, in terms of time zones at least, fits more naturally with Europe.

The Australian players' union, which has understandably been vehemently opposed to the loss of an entire team's worth of roster positions, has suggested replacing Super Rugby with a new competition without the South Africans.

Union boss Ross Xenos said there was no "clear vision" for the future of Super Rugby and proposed a new competition post-2020 featuring teams from Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the Pacific islands.

"When Super Rugby started in 1996, uniting the southern hemisphere rugby powers made sense. More than 20 years later that sense is less common," he wrote in an article in New Zealand's Sunday Star Times.