WELLINGTON All Blacks duo Charlie Faumuina and George Moala have recovered from injuries they sustained in last month's test series against Wales and will return to rugby later on Friday for the Auckland Blues.

Tighthead prop Faumuina injured his knee in the third test against Wales in Dunedin, while centre Moala hurt his elbow while attempting a tackle in the same match.

Both missed the Blues' previous two Super Rugby clashes against the Wellington Hurricanes and ACT Brumbies after the international break but were training with the side this week.

They passed fitness tests on Friday and were confirmed on the Blues' bench for their clash with the New South Wales Waratahs at Eden Park.

"It's a great boost for the team ahead of tonight's game," coach Tana Umaga said in a statement. "Both boys have been training really hard to be considered for selection.

"They both want to play in this final game really badly and will give our bench some real strength."

The Blues have already been ruled out of contention for the playoffs, which begin next week, though the Waratahs are still in the hunt for the last spot available in the Australasian group.

Daryl Gibson's side have 39 points, the same as the Australian conference-leading Brumbies, who play the last-placed Western Force on Saturday.

Only the winner of the Australian conference will qualify for the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)