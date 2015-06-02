AUCKLAND All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu will miss the rugby World Cup later this year after opting to undergo surgery on a hip problem that had been previously undiagnosed by medical staff.

The 22-year-old Tuipulotu had been undergoing treatment on a groin injury when the Blues medical staff discovered the 'developmental defect' with his hip, the Super Rugby side's doctor Stephen Kara said.

Tuipulotu opted to have surgery on the problem now rather than risk ongoing issues over the long term, ruling him out of contention for the All Blacks World Cup squad for the Sept. 18-Oct. 31 tournament in England.

"I am naturally gutted that this takes me out of consideration for the All Blacks season and the Rugby World Cup, but this is the best thing to do long term," Tuipulotu said in a Blues statement.

"I am only 22 and I could be around for two more World Cups.

"The best thing for me and my well-being is to have this surgery now which gives me the time I need to rehab properly and come back stronger, fitter and better."

Kara said surgery on one of his hips would be completed this week before the second surgery is done in about six weeks.

Tuipulotu made his All Blacks debut last year, playing seven tests, and would have been a strong contender for Steve Hansen's All Blacks' squad along with Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick.

